Sarah Brehm is the new principal at Janesville’s Jackson Elementary School.
The Janesville school board unanimously approved a one-year, $108,600 contract for Brehm on Tuesday, June 14. Brehm will start on July 1 and will be contracted for 260 days of work every academic year.
Brehm has been the acting principal at the school since April and before that was an academic learning coach and a first and second grade teacher. She selected out of 18 candidates and was one of two finalists.
Brehm started with the district in 2013 at Kennedy.
“I’m grateful to be able to support our staff, students, and families in my role as the principal of Jackson Elementary School,” Brehm wrote in an email to The Gazette Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to maintaining a positive, safe, and loving environment for all who enter our doors.”
Superintendent Steve Pophal wrote in a news release from the school district that Brehm is a “student-focused leader” who has a strong background of teaching experience and using data to direct curriculum decisions.
“She has done great work at Kennedy and Jackson elementary schools, and her temporary post over the past several months as acting principal of Jackson will help her hit the ground running,” he said in the release.
Jackson’s previous principal, Kristen Moisson, officially left the district earlier this month after 21 years with this school district, according to a district staffing report. The report did not elaborate on Moisson’s reason for leaving.
