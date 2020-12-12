JANESVILLE
Mary Struckmeyer found the faded manuscripts when she moved her mother, Virginia, out of the family home in Janesville.
Years later, Struckmeyer breathed new life into the Christmas stories penned by her mother in about 1950, when Struckmeyer was age 4 or 5.
The Middleton woman recently self-published the original stories in a children’s book, “The Early Adventures of Santa Claus and the Brownies,” which is available to the public.
The book tells how Mr. and Mrs. Claus and a troupe of Brownies—little elves—work together to bring toys to the world’s growing population of boys and girls.
“This is a time when we all need feel-good stories,” Struckmeyer said.
She also wants to share their enduring theme of kindness.
The book includes color paintings by Vartan Ter-Avanesyan of Astoria, New York, who specializes in Christmas-themed artwork.
Now retired, Struckmeyer worked many years as a librarian.
At first, she thought she would put together one copy of the book to give to her grandson, who is just about the age she was when her mother’s stories kindled in her a love of reading.
As the book took shape under the guidance of Sarah White, founder of First Person Productions, Struckmeyer realized it could delight more children.
“Older readers may remember the Billie the Brownie radio show that was broadcast from WTMJ in Milwaukee from 1931 to 1955,” Struckmeyer said. “No doubt that is where my mother got her inspiration for the Brownie helpers in the book.”
She will donate all proceeds to the Madison Reading Project, a nonprofit that connects the Madison community with free books and literacy-enrichment programs.
Since 2014, the project has given almost 160,000 books to more than 80,000 children.
“My mother would love that the money is being donated to a literacy group,” she said. “The Madison Reading Project does wonderful things.”