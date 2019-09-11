JANESVILLE

A park in the Emerald Estates neighborhood, on the city’s northeast side, now has a name and soon will get playground equipment that will make it look like a park.

The Janesville City Council on Monday unanimously approved the name Sandstone Park for the green space on Sandstone and Emerald drives. It also created a new south-side park, Anglers Park, within Monterey Park.

Neighborhood parks historically have been named after a street adjacent to the park, said Cullen Slapak, parks director.

Sandstone Park had been considered a park prior to Monday’s meeting and was listed as an “unnamed park” at 4399 Sandstone Drive in the Janesville Park System catalog.

It joins the city’s roster of 64 improved parks, according to the city website.

As of now, the park is just an open space. Slapak told the council that money was set aside in this year’s capital budget for playground equipment, trees, benches and tables.

Parks department staff met with neighbors earlier this year and found support for basketball courts at the park, Slapak said.

Playground equipment is slated to arrive in the next four to six weeks. City workers might start installing the equipment this fall if it arrives on time, Slapak said.

The park is north of the area the city has designated as a stormwater pond, Slapak said, responding to a question from city council member Doug Marklein.

Sandstone Park sits about a quarter-mile from Northeast Regional Park. After a subdivision north of the park is constructed, a grass walkway will be created to connect the neighborhood and the regional parks, Slapak said.

The city council also approved naming part of Monterey Park—the area west of the Center Avenue bridge and east of the Wisconsin & Southern rail line—as Anglers Park.

The Anglers Park name was based on a resident’s suggestion. The renaming helps define the area, which has been renovated for better fishing access since the removal of the Monterey Dam, according to a city memo.

Anglers Park is considered a smaller park—or sub-park—inside Monterey Park, Slapak said.

Other sub-parks in the city include Peace Park, which is part of Rockport Park, and Lions Pond, which is part of Palmer Park, he said.