The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will launch Friday, Nov. 20, outside Culver’s in Beloit and Saturday, Nov. 21, at Festival Foods in Janesville.
Major Tom McDowell and Julie McDowell will offer opening remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday outside Culver's, 2676 Cranston Road, Beloit. A large kettle will be located in the parking lot for donations.
Bill Lock, owner of Culver’s, will match the amount raised in Beloit that day.
The Janesville launch event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville. Drive-thru kettles will be set up outside so residents can donate from their vehicles. Santa Claus will visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Donors are welcome to drop off letters to Santa and new, unwrapped toys for the Angel Tree program.
The campaign runs until Dec. 24, excluding Sundays and the Thanksgiving holiday.
Volunteer bell ringers are needed. Under COVID-19 safety precautions, only two bell ringers will be assigned to a kettle. Masks and social distancing are required, and volunteers will increase kettle cleaning.
Cashless donation methods will be offered to minimize contact.
For more information about the campaign or to register to volunteer, visit registertoring.com.