JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold its annual flower sale Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, at the Janesville Salvation Army building, 514 Sutherland Ave.
The sale runs from 2:45 to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Hanging baskets and geraniums will be sold along with small and large patio pots in various colors. Baskets are priced at $25 each and $10 for geraniums in 7.5-inch pots.
Customers are required to wear masks and remain in their vehicles for curbside pickup. Order forms are available by contacting Kay Ward at 608-754-23047 or tkward726@gmail.com.
The Salvation Army will buy food with proceeds from the sale.