JANESVILLE

The Rock County Salvation Army will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at its Janesville community center, 514 Sutherland Ave.

Meals can be delivered to those who are unable to attend the dinner.

Another free Thanksgiving meal will offered from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Beloit community center, 628 Broad St., Beloit.

Residents are welcome to donate homemade desserts. They should be marked "Thanksgiving" and dropped off at both the Janesville and Beloit centers. Cash donations also are accepted to help with food, preparation and delivery costs.

For more information or to order a meal for delivery, call the Salvation Army at 608-757-8300.