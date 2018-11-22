JANESVILLE
The tradition was new to Janesville Salvation Army Majs. Tom and Julie McDowell: A complete Thanksgiving meal served on Thanksgiving Day by a crew of volunteers.
Though they've only been serving in Janesville for five months, the McDowells have taken to the tradition.
"It's just wonderful," Tom McDowell said.
About 120 volunteers served about 400 people at the organization's Rock County headquarters at 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. Meals were taken to another 100 people at their homes.
As part of the tradition, diners, volunteers and staff shared what they were thankful for.
Tom McDowell was thankful for the day itself and to be in Wisconsin.
Diner Rhonda Green of Janesville was thankful for her new apartment, which is much safer than her old one. Rhonda, who attends church at the Salvation Army, is also thankful for her job at Walgreens on Court Street and for her co-workers.
"I also like to thank my feet for bringing me here," Green said with a smile.
At the front door, visitors were greeted by Karen Bronson of Edgerton and half of the Guzzardo family from Janesville.
Bronson said she was grateful for "the Lord's love and my family's health."
She was also thankful to be at the Salvation Army.
"I needed to be with people and do something good," Bronson said.
Next to her, Nick Guzzardo and two of his children, Micah and Dillon, were serving as part of the welcome crew while the rest of the family, Cameron and mother Michelle, were working in the dining room.
It was the family's second year as volunteers, and they hoped to make it a tradition.
Micah, 6, was thankful for his friends and "having a bed." Dillon, 5, was thankful for his toys.
The boys' father was thankful for "the surplus in our lives" and the chance to serve.
Patrice Gabower, Salvation Army volunteer and special events coordinator, was grateful for her family.
"I'm also grateful that I have time in my life to come in and serve the whole day," she said.
Being at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving Day is a blessing—a break from all the negativity that seems to pervade modern life.
"People are so thankful," Gabower said. "It's wonderful to be here."
As the Salvation Army moves into the next part of its biggest fundraising season, Gabower is hoping that some of the Thanksgiving volunteers--and other community members who couldn't serve on the holiday--will consider being bell ringers.
This year, the local Salvation Army hopes to raise $425,000 through its Red Kettle Campaign.
The Salvation Army has "thousands of hours" available for ringers, Tom McDowell said previously.
The money raised goes toward helping local families in need through meals, food baskets, social services such as rent subsidies, utility payments and even some housing. The money from last year’s campaign provided 18,054 hot meals, 7,747 food pantry orders, and 3,506 personal or clothing items, according to The Salvation Army.
