The Janesville and Beloit Corps of the Rock County Salvation Army are looking for bell ringers for this year's Christmas campaign.

Bell ringers will tend to their signature red kettles in shifts from Nov. 15 through Dec. 24, according to a news release.

Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at more than 20 locations in Janesville, Beloit and Milton.

Individuals, couples, families, friends, co-workers and groups are welcome to volunteer.

To sign up, visit registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army bell office at 608-757-8300.

Donations support meal programs, rent assistance, emergency shelter, housing, youth programs, a food pantry and other programs, according to the release.