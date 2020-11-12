JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army is partnering with Schnucks Market for the annual "Round Up at the Register" campaign and return of the red kettle bell ringers, according to a news release.
From Nov. 14 to 25, participating Schnucks stores will give customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. All donations will help the Salvation Army in the store’s community, according to the release.
After the campaign, Salvation Army bell ringers will be posted outside all Schnucks stores to collect donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting Nov. 27 until Dec. 24.
To register as a bell ringer, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/rockcounty.