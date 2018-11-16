JANESVILLE
It’s the sound of the season.
You hear it as you walk toward grocery stores and malls.
Ring, ring, ring.
Ring, ring, ring.
You see it when you approach the entrance: hanging red kettles and volunteers clad in red vests.
Those sights and sounds are a Christmas tradition as recognizable as Santa Claus and candy canes, and they’re the signs of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. It began officially in Janesville on Friday morning at Festival Foods.
Ringers will be stationed at 21 locations across Rock County, including in Milton, Janesville, Evansville, Edgerton and Beloit, through Christmas Eve. Volunteers will man the kettles every day except Thanksgiving and on Sundays.
This year, the local Salvation Army has an ambitious fundraising goal during the campaign: Raise $425,000.
“We wouldn’t mind at all if we surpassed it (the goal),” Maj. Tom McDowell said Friday.
McDowell and his wife, Maj. Julie McDowell, are in charge of the Rock County Salvation Army. Now that the season has begun, Tom McDowell said The Salvation Army is open for volunteer ringers.
“We need lots of ringers. We have thousands of hours available,” he said.
But why? What’s the benefit of being a ringer?
“It gives somebody an opportunity to raise funds that they can recognize are going to a local family or individual ... to help them in some of the most difficult times that they face.”
The Salvation Army is a Christian-based ministry that helps the homeless and those in need. Each weekday, The Salvation Army in Janesville serves anywhere from 50 to 100 meals, Tom McDowell said. The meals are free and given to families and individuals.
Tom McDowell said the Red Kettle Campaign is one of the most important fundraisers for The Salvation Army. Last year, the Rock County branch raised $396,000 during the season from the kettles and private donations.
The money raised goes toward helping local families in need through meals, food baskets, social services such as rent subsidies, utility payments and even some housing. The money from last year’s campaign provided 18,054 hot meals, 7,747 food pantry orders, and 3,506 personal or clothing items, according to The Salvation Army.
Tom McDowell said there is an “immense need” for help in Rock County.
A donation in a local kettle could go to any number of services or families in need, he said.
“When you face that kind of immense need, you do as Mother Teresa said: You address the one that’s in front of you. Try to meet that need, and you keep looking for opportunities.”
