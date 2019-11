JANESVILLE

The Rock County Salvation Army will kick off its holiday toy drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Walmart Supercenters in Janesville and Beloit.

Donors can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Salvation Army vehicles outside the stores.

All donations will remain in Rock County and will provide Christmas assistance to local children and families.

The participating Walmart stores are located at 3800 Deerfield Drive in Janesville and 2785 Milwaukee Road in Beloit.