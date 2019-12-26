JANESVILLE

With less than a week left in the Salvation Army of Rock County's annual Christmas campaign, the nonprofit needs $152,000 to reach the goal for its Janesville branch.

The Salvation Army aimed to raise $400,000 this year between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day with red kettle and mailed donations.

As of Tuesday, the last day for red kettle donations, the nonprofit received $248,000, about 62% of its goal, according to a news release.

The Beloit branch of the Salvation Army of Rock County is at the same fundraising pace as Janesville with about 60% of its goal fulfilled, Gabower said.

It is not unusual for the Salvation Army to be short of its goal, said Patrice Gabower, volunteer and special events coordinator.

This year's campaign deficit is similar to the deficit in years past, Gabower said.

Mild December weather likely helped the nonprofit get more kettle donations, but a late Thanksgiving caused the nonprofit to lose one week of fundraising in some premium locations, Gabower said.

Walmart, Sam's Club and Schnucks don't allow kettles to be set up before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit has a good relationship with these stores, but losing a week at those locations can hurt the campaign, Gabower said.

Other stores in Janesville allowed the Salvation Army to set up its kettles more than a week before Thanksgiving. The campaign kicked off Nov. 15. Thanksgiving was Nov. 28.

New this year across the Salvation Army organization was Kettle Pay, which allows shoppers to donate to the nonprofit with Apple Pay or Google Pay on their smartphones.

The Salvation Army has not yet received the funds from Kettle Pay and won't know how much it generated until mid or late January, Gabower said.

Bell ringers this year said they saw shoppers using Kettle Pay and felt positively about the new option, Gabower said.

Donations from Kettle Pay will go to the corps nearest the zip code attached to the donor's billing address, Gabower said.

Rock County corps might receive money from local people shopping across the state or across the country, Gabower said.

The Salvation Army won't know the total amount raised until January, Gabower said.

In 2018, the Salvation Army raised $370,500, missing its goal of $425,000 by about $54,000.

Red kettle donations in 2018 totaled $171,796.

Gabower did not know Thursday how much of the money received so far came from the kettles, she said.

Money from the campaign is distributed among Salvation Army programs, including its weekday free lunch program, food pantry, transitional housing and Pathway of Hope program.

Of every dollar raised, 87 cents goes to support Rock County programs, according to a release from the Salvation Army.

Local Salvation Army leaders will review the budget after all campaign dollars are received. If the nonprofit is short of the goal, programming cuts might have to be made, Gabower said.

"We are hopeful in the next few days we can close the gap," Gabower said.