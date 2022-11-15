SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING
A child donates to the Salvation Army outside Hobby Lobby in Janesville in 2021.

 Gazette file photo

JANESVILLE—Two years after merging its Janesville and Beloit operations, the Salvation Army Rock County will kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign with events in both communities this weekend.

Bell ringing kickoff events are set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Culver’s, 2676 Cranston Road, Beloit, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville.

