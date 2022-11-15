JANESVILLE—Two years after merging its Janesville and Beloit operations, the Salvation Army Rock County will kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign with events in both communities this weekend.
Bell ringing kickoff events are set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Culver’s, 2676 Cranston Road, Beloit, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville.
Maj. Tom McDowell said the two organizations were consolidated into one in 2020 due to staffing issues that were happening throughout the country. He said besides Beloit not having a congregation and clients needing to attend its church services in Janesville, nothing else changed.
“Everything is the same, we still do a meal site, we still do a food pantry, social services, emergency assistance,” in both communities, McDowell said. “We were already serving the county and our hope was that we would be able to maintain both operations.”
Bell ringing
Kimberly Renz, the organization’s special event and volunteer coordinator, said some people sign up as individuals and pairs to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign, and groups and service clubs also take shifts.
“Bell ringing is somewhat unique because it can become a friendly competition between groups to see how many hours and how much each group brings in; each group wants to raise more than the next,” she said.
Renz said 15 kettles will be put out this year. The Salvation Army still needs bell ringers for Saturday in Janesville; sign up is at registertoring.com.
Red Kettle locations
In Janesville Red Kettles will be at Festival Foods, Woodman’s, Farm n’ Fleet, Schnucks, Daniel’s Foods/Sentry on Court Street, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club, Piggly Wiggly in Milton and Big Lots. In Beloit the kettles will be at Piggly Wiggly, Walmart and Woodman’s.
“There are also roughly 90 counter kettles throughout the county that sit on business counters from Nov. 9 to Jan. 6,” she said.
The Christmas campaign is a large portion of the Salvation Army’s annual budget. Renz said the Salvation Army Rock County will announce its kettle goal on Friday at the kickoff event in Beloit
She said the organization is looking to sign volunteers up to cover 4,000 hours of bell ringing this year. She urged people to volunteer, saying it makes a big difference.
“If you’re in a service club for school, sports team, 4-H, service club as an adult, work group, book club, anything, do it as a team. It really is a good time to interact with the public and have fun,” she said.
Donations
McDowell said for the first two years after the consolidation, Salvation Army Rock County tracked where the money was coming from within the two communities, but that was ultimately deemed too much work. He said what they did find is that there is ample money coming from all corners of the county.
“If we have someone come in from Orfordville and they need help we don’t check the list to see how much money came in from Orfordville,” McDowell said. “The money goes where the need is.”
