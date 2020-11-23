JANESVILLE
Gail Duncan was joying in the holiday spirit Monday as she rang a bell for the Salvation Army at the Janesville Sentry store.
“I am amazed at people’s generosity. That’s why I’m here again this year. This is my Christmas,” said Duncan, of Footville.
Duncan’s effort and all the donations people tucked into her kettle Monday are going toward a $560,000 goal for the annual red kettle campaign that began Friday.
The amount combines the Janesville and Beloit Salvation Army posts for the first time. Last year, the two campaigns combined slightly exceeded their goal of $520,000.
Coronavirus precautions were in effect while Duncan rang. She wore a mask this year, and her station included a sign with a QR code that allows people to donate without touching anything. Donors can scan the code with their smartphones, which sends them to an app that allows them to donate.
Duncan said many of the people putting money in the kettle don’t look like they have a lot, which she finds inspiring.
“A lot of older people, too. I really think they know how much it’s needed,” she said.
The Salvation Army’s Maj. Tom McDowell said the kettle campaign ends Christmas Eve, but donations are accepted through January.
The money collected covers about 40% of the organization’s annual budget for Rock County, McDowell said. It pays for a food pantry, daily noontime meals for about 170 people in Beloit and 120 in Janesville, rent assistance, emergency housing and a housing program that helps up to five families at a time transition from homelessness to sufficiency.
One thing the organization can’t do this year is offer its big get-together Thanksgiving Day meal. Instead, to-go meals will be provided to those who would normally go to the meal sites.
The Thanksgiving meal in the past has been offered to anyone—including people who didn’t necessarily need the food but came for the companionship.
“Unfortunately, we can’t meet that need this year,” McDowell said.
McDowell said responses to appeals for food and cash to meet the needs of this trying year have been good.
“We’re very thankful for how generous the community has been already this year,” he said. “We’re grateful to be working with the people in Rock County.”