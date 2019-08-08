The Salvation Army raised $6,000 during its Christmas in July campaign.

Patrice Gabower, special events coordinator for the Salvation Army, said the the Christmas in July campaign was aimed to fill the gap left after the winter campaign, which raked in less money than anticipated.

The Gazette in February reported the annual holiday red kettle campaign was $54,400 short of its goal.

Bell ringers at 56 locations raised the money through July.

Money raised during the kettle campaigns goes to the nonprofit's meal program, emergency assistance services, summer camp or other local programming.