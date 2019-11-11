JANESVILLE

The Rock County Salvation Army will kick off its red kettle campaign Friday, Nov. 15, with music, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa.

The event starts at 9:45 a.m. with a performance by the Salvation Army musicians at Maurer’s Market, 2822 E. Milwaukee St.

The first official donation will be acknowledged at 10 a.m., and cookies and hot cocoa will be served by Salvation Army officials from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from 4 to 5 p.m.

A candy cane giveaway will run from 11 a.m. until noon, and Santa will drop by from noon to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.

Culver's in Beloit also will offer activities and will match donations during its kickoff celebration.

Proceeds from the campaign help fund the food pantry, free community meals, and other emergency and social service programs.