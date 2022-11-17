Salvation Army needs turkeys for two Thanksgiving meals GAZETTE STAFF Nov 17, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The Salvation Army of Rock County is asking for turkey donations for two Thanksgiving meals planned at two Salvation Army locations, according to a Salvation Army news release.Dinner will be served in-person to Rock County residents for the first time since 2022. Volunteers will cook and prepare over 50 turkeys, according to the news release.Donations will be accepted daily at the Janesville Corps, 514 Sutherland Ave.Thanksgiving meals will be held two Salvation Army locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 in Beloit and on Nov. 23 in Janesville.For more information about Salvation Army programs and services, call 608-757-8300. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Respiratory illness spikes in Rock County Rock County Board approves 2023 budget, slashes tax rate Janesville School District ‘meets expectations’ in annual state report card Libraries in Janesville, Beloit, Edgerton among 20 offering free passes to Wisconsin state parks Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022