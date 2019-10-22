JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Rock County is asking for donated turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving meal.

Salvation Army volunteers cook and serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for residents who otherwise would not have one. This year's dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Janesville Corps, 514 Sutherland Ave., and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Beloit Corps, 628 Broad St.

Donations will be accepted at the Janesville Corps' community center at 514 Sutherland Ave.

For more information about Salvation Army programs and services, call 608-757-8300.