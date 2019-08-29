JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Rock County might have to shut the doors to its food pantry because of a lack of donations, officials said.

The nonprofit's food pantry shelves are "nearly bare," and the pantry will have to close if they are not replenished, according to a news release Thursday.

The pantry has seen increasingly more families who need food, which has put pressure on supplies, according to the release.

The Salvation Army is looking for donations of nonperishable food items, including canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and fruit, pasta and cereal.

Donations can be brought to the Salvation Army Community Center or the pantry, both located at 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To host a food drive, call Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300.