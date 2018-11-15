JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army will kick off its annual Red Kettle campaign at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road.
The event begins the organization's annual Christmas bell-ringing campaign, during which volunteers ring bells at red donation kettles stationed throughout the city. A city official will make the first donation Friday morning, and Maj. Tom McDowell will announce the annual campaign goal.
Other highlights include live music and dance performances at 9:45 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m., appearances by Santa at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., book reading with author Pat Hall at noon, and free cookies and cocoa with Tom and Julie McDowell at 10 a.m. and 2 and 4 p.m.
Festival Foods staffers will ring bells until the event ends at 8 p.m.
Campaign proceeds support the Salvation Army food pantry, free weekday community meals, and emergency and social services programs.
For more information, call McDowell at 608-757-8300.
