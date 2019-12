JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army of Rock County needs donated turkeys and hams for its annual Christmas food baskets.

Baskets contain a turkey or ham and other food for a holiday meal and are distributed to low-income families in the area.

The Salvation Army needs more than 500 turkeys and hams for this year's distribution.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Salvation Army center at 514 Sutherland Ave.