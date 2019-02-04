190205_CAMPAIGN
A woman places a donation in the Salvation Army’s red kettle during the holidays. The Salvation Army of Rock County announced Monday that it had raised just over $370,500 during its 2018 Christmas campaign, about $54,400 short of its goal.

 Gazette file photo

JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army of Rock County announced Monday it raised just over $370,500 in its 2018 Christmas campaign, missing its goal by about $54,400.

The nonprofit had hoped to raise $425,000 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 31 during the campaign, which includes donations to its iconic red kettles and mail-in donations, according to a news release.

The total raised was $370,583, the release states.

The Gazette reported in January that the Salvation Army had surpassed its red kettle goal by $30,000. However, the Christmas campaign was still short $56,000 at the time.

A last-minute flurry of donations between Jan. 25 and 31 brought in $2,000.

Christmas campaign donations make up the lion’s share of the nonprofit’s annual programming budget in Rock County.

In 2018, the Janesville Salvation Army provided:

  • 19,106 meals (weekday meals and Thanksgiving dinner).
  • 4,325 toys distributed to 448 children.
  • 3,916 nights of lodging for 136 people.
  • 7,284 individuals and families with food from the food pantry.
  • 2,986 individuals and families with pet food and other items.
  • 1,679 pieces of winter clothing to 399 people through Coats for Kids.

