The Salvation Army of Rock County announced Monday it raised just over $370,500 in its 2018 Christmas campaign, missing its goal by about $54,400.

The nonprofit had hoped to raise $425,000 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 31 during the campaign, which includes donations to its iconic red kettles and mail-in donations, according to a news release.

The total raised was $370,583, the release states.

The Gazette reported in January that the Salvation Army had surpassed its red kettle goal by $30,000. However, the Christmas campaign was still short $56,000 at the time.

A last-minute flurry of donations between Jan. 25 and 31 brought in $2,000.

Christmas campaign donations make up the lion’s share of the nonprofit’s annual programming budget in Rock County.

