JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army of Rock County announced Monday it raised just over $370,500 in its 2018 Christmas campaign, missing its goal by about $54,400.
The nonprofit had hoped to raise $425,000 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 31 during the campaign, which includes donations to its iconic red kettles and mail-in donations, according to a news release.
The total raised was $370,583, the release states.
The Gazette reported in January that the Salvation Army had surpassed its red kettle goal by $30,000. However, the Christmas campaign was still short $56,000 at the time.
A last-minute flurry of donations between Jan. 25 and 31 brought in $2,000.
Christmas campaign donations make up the lion’s share of the nonprofit’s annual programming budget in Rock County.
In 2018, the Janesville Salvation Army provided:
- 19,106 meals (weekday meals and Thanksgiving dinner).
- 4,325 toys distributed to 448 children.
- 3,916 nights of lodging for 136 people.
- 7,284 individuals and families with food from the food pantry.
- 2,986 individuals and families with pet food and other items.
- 1,679 pieces of winter clothing to 399 people through Coats for Kids.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse