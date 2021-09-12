Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is holding its annual fabric and craft supply sale Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to 25, at the former JoAnn Fabrics store, 1335 Creston Park Drive.
Items for sale will includes various fabrics, notions, yarn, finished and unfinished projects, holiday decorations, scrapbooking stamps and paper, and items from a local bridal shop.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 22 to 24, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25.
Only cash and check payments will be accepted. Customers are asked to wear masks.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for food and other Salvation Army programs in Beloit and Janesville.
