JANESVILLE
The Janesville and Beloit corps of the Salvation Army Rock County both exceeded their goals for the 2019 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, officials said.
As of Jan. 28, the Janesville corps had raised $401,138, slightly more than its $400,000 goal, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.
The Beloit corps had a $120,000 goal and raised $122,613, according to the release.
In the final week of the drive, the Janesville corps was still about $150,000 short, but donations covered the gap.
Major Tom McDowell, Salvation Army county coordinator, said he was grateful for people's gifts of money and time.
"Hundreds of volunteers committed thousands of hours as bell ringers, food preparers, meal servers, holiday drivers and seasonal staff, all to meet the needs of some of our less-fortunate neighbors," McDowell said in the release.
The Salvation Army Rock County served about 28,000 daily meals last year. It also served 800 Thanksgiving dinners and filled more than 10,000 food pantry orders, according to the release.
Money from the Christmas campaign also is used for transitional housing, emergency hotel vouchers, rent and utility assistance, bus tokens and toys for needy families at Christmastime.
"Rest assured, the Salvation Army will continue to be good stewards of the donations that have been entrusted to us," McDowell said.