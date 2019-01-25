JANESVILLE

All the pennies and dollars tossed into red kettles outside Janesville stores this holiday season contributed to a record-breaking campaign.

The Salvation Army of Rock County raised $171,796 in its 2018 Red Kettle Campaign, exceeding its $142,000 goal by nearly $30,000, according to a news release.

Maj. Tom McDowell said it is the highest amount raised in the Janesville campaign since at least 2009.

Mild weather in November and December likely was the largest factor in the successful fundraising year, McDowell said.

Good weather means high volunteer turnout, which means more people at more locations collecting donations. The weather might also have attracted more shoppers to local stores, McDowell said.

But kettle money is only a portion of the overall Christmas Campaign, which extends every year to the end of January.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $425,000 between the kettles and mail-in donations. It is $56,000 short of that goal with six days left and is still accepting donations, McDowell said.

“If we don’t make that goal, the level of service (the nonprofit offers) is impacted greatly,” McDowell said.

The Christmas Campaign makes up a lion’s share of the nonprofit’s annual budget. The campaign raked in $396,000 last year, McDowell said.

Money from the campaign is distributed among Salvation Army programs, including its weekday free lunch program, food pantry, transitional housing and Pathway of Hope program, McDowell said.

Of every dollar raised, 87 cents goes to support Rock County programs, according to the release.

This was the first year for McDowell and his wife, Maj. Julie McDowell, as leaders of the Janesville Salvation Army chapter.

McDowell believes they brought a “renewed emphasis on recruitment of volunteers” to the organization, he said.

This year also was the first time kettles were placed outside of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, McDowell said.

The nonprofit celebrated its fundraising efforts at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, where David Gabbey was honored as the year’s top bell ringer, according to a news release.

Gabbey logged 174 hours of bell ringing this season and collected more than $11,000.

Gabbey, who some know as “the dancing pumpkin,” rang his bell primarily outside of the Janesville WalMart and pledged to ring 180 hours this season. He was just short of hours, but surpassed his $10,000 fundraising goal, McDowell said.

“Volunteers and donors understand the important service to those in crisis, which they support by ringing and giving,” McDowell said.