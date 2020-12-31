Donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign are running far short of the 2020 goal, but the organization does see a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic: an increase in online giving.
Major Tom McDowell said the Salvation Army of Rock County has received $130,000 so far in the campaign. The goal is $204,000.
“It’s extraordinary,” McDowell said. “We’ve never been that far off. We are continuing our online and mail-in campaign, and we are hoping those make up the difference.”
McDowell said volunteer bell-ringer hours were down in this year’s campaign, which directly affected donations. He estimated kettles were placed at 25% fewer locations because of the lack of volunteers.
“When we had kettles out, donations were really consistent,” he said. “People were very cautious this year, obviously. We missed some of our longtime volunteers.”
One bright spot has been online giving. The Salvation Army division for Wisconsin reports online donations increased from $30,000 last year to $230,000 this year.
“We want to let people know that our campaign is still going on,” McDowell said. “People decided to donate online from the safety of their own homes. I think that made a big difference this year.”
Donations are still being accepted at facebook.com/RockCountySA.