JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is accepting orders for its annual flower sale.

The public sale runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.

The sale features more than 75 kinds of flowers and more than 200 hanging baskets.

Free deliveries will be offered for purchases over $200 to locations within a 15-mile radius of Janesville.

Pre-paid order forms mailed to previous customers must be returned by Friday, April 26.

For more information, call the Salvation Army at 608-757-8300 or Kay Ward at 608-754-2307.