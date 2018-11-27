181128_XMAS
Taylor Dorris, left, and Tyler Freund, right, ring bells for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. Residents can sign up for Christmas assistance from the nonprofit on three dates: Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 and 6.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army will offer three additional dates for people to sign up for its Christmas toy shop and food basket assistance, according to a news release.

Signup is on a first-come, first-served basis at the Salvation Army's family services food pantry building at 514 Sutherland Ave.. 

Signup dates are:

  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.
  • 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5.
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

Those who seek assistance must bring photo identification, birth certificates for all members of the household, a food stamp letter, a bill verifying address within the last 30 days, and verification of income for all household members.

Toys and food will be distributed Dec. 19 and 20 at the Salvation Army. 

