JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army will offer three additional dates for people to sign up for its Christmas toy shop and food basket assistance, according to a news release.
Signup is on a first-come, first-served basis at the Salvation Army's family services food pantry building at 514 Sutherland Ave..
Signup dates are:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.
- 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
Those who seek assistance must bring photo identification, birth certificates for all members of the household, a food stamp letter, a bill verifying address within the last 30 days, and verification of income for all household members.
Toys and food will be distributed Dec. 19 and 20 at the Salvation Army.
