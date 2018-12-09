JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army announced an additional signup date for its Christmas toy and food distribution program, according to a press release.

Those seeking toys or food this holiday season can visit the family services food pantry building, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to sign up. Those interested should bring a photo ID, birth certificates for all household members, a bill within the last 30 days to verify an address, and income verification for all household members, according to the release.

Toy and food distribution will take place Wednesday, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Salvation Army.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse