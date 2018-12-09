JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army announced an additional signup date for its Christmas toy and food distribution program, according to a press release.
Those seeking toys or food this holiday season can visit the family services food pantry building, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to sign up. Those interested should bring a photo ID, birth certificates for all household members, a bill within the last 30 days to verify an address, and income verification for all household members, according to the release.
Toy and food distribution will take place Wednesday, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Salvation Army.
