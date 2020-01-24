JANESVILLE
The Rock County Safety Series Network will hold an open forum from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the center conference room at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St.
The safety series provides various programs, including the Suicide Prevention Program, to help Rock County residents prevent tragedies and save lives.
Residents are invited to offer ideas or concerns about the series. Information gathered at the session will be incorporated into the 2020-21 program year.
Tony Farrell Sr., the safety series' volunteer director, will facilitate the session.
For more information, contact Farrell at 608-751-2065 or tonyfarrellsr@gmail.com.