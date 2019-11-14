CLINTON

Ruth Inman worries about what could happen if her house catches fire or if she falls and breaks a bone.

Her phone service has been so bad that most days she wouldn’t be able to call for help, she said.

Her home’s landline phone connection worked eight of the 46 days between Sept. 23 and Nov. 7. A cellphone isn’t an option, she said, because there’s almost no cellphone service at her rural home.

“I don’t have 911 access,” she said. “If my house is on fire or if I’m sick, my phone might work, but it might not work. It’s just an awful feeling.”

Her phone line was fixed Monday, four days after The Gazette called her service provider, Frontier Communications, to ask about Inman’s case.

Inman has had landline service through Frontier at her home in rural Clinton since the company bought Verizon’s landline assets in 2009. For the last 10 years, service has been hit or miss, she said.

Anytime there’s rain or snow, Inman said, she loses her phone service for multiple days. She has spent hours on the phone with Frontier hoping to get an answer, but she said she never gets a solution.

Because she lives in a rural area, the only place she sometimes gets cellphone service is at the top corner of her home by a window. She’s spent almost $500 on cellphone minutes during the recent outages, trying to contact Frontier and get the problem fixed.

The company said multiple times that technicians would take a look, but nobody showed up even though Inman took off work to be home, she said.

In an email statement to The Gazette, Frontier wrote it recently responded to two customers experiencing a service disruption caused by rodent damage to a cable.

“Our technician repaired the damage and restored service. We also handled service tickets for two other customers in the area. Our records do not show a generalized service disruption beyond these cases,” the company statement read.

Inman said no other phone companies provide service in her area. She tried starting a petition with neighbors to find another provider, but it wasn’t enough.

Nancy Pope knows Inman’s struggle well.

Pope lives down the road and has the same issues. Her husband runs a business out of their home, and they’ve likely lost business because of phone service outages, she said.

Their phone and fax machine both go out of service, and Pope and her husband just have to sit and wait for it to come back.

“It’s hard to even tell how bad it is or how much we’re missing,” Pope said. “You never know, but when it’s out, it’s out. And they don’t seem to care.”

A Frontier technician checked out the issue last week, Pope said, but arrived after dark and told Pope he couldn’t find her phone box and left.

Pope said her landline finally was working again Monday, but she doesn’t know for how long.

With no alternative companies serving the region, Inman is losing both hope and sleep over being able to call for help if she needs it.

“I wish the people in the government would realize that these dead zones in rural areas are very, very real, and in 2019 people assume you have a cellphone or internet, but we don’t. I just don’t know what else we can do.”

In its email, Frontier wrote: “In a large, geographically diverse territory, service interruptions occur. Occasionally, uncontrollable circumstances like severe weather, construction crews cutting cables, cars hitting telephone poles or equipment cabinets or a variety of such causes can delay response and restoral efforts.

”Every single customer is important. We are committed to our customers, the communities we serve and focus on resolving issues as quickly as practical. Frontier thanks our customers for their patience.”