JANESVILLE

Ruger Avenue under Interstate 90/39 in Janesville will be closed for three days next week, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

That section of Ruger will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, until 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, while crews remove and replace the southbound Interstate bridge, according to the release.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes during that time.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.