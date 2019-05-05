JANESVILLE

Part of Ruger Avenue will close Wednesday for a reconstruction project that will last until November, according to a news release.

The road will be closed from Wright Road to Highway 14 while crews widen and repave the street. The project will also add sidewalks and bike lanes.

Local access to driveways will remain throughout the project.

A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 416 of City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St., Janesville.