BRODHEAD

Rudy Kopp loved to fly.

Anytime, anywhere, his passion for airplanes radiated.

“Aviation in general was the love of his life,” his daughter Nancy said. “He had many, many interests, but he was fascinated by flight his entire lifetime.”

Kopp died in July at age 92, but before he did, he told his family he wanted to donate $100,000 to the Kelch Aviation Museum at the Brodhead Airport. The donation was presented this week.

Construction on the new museum began in July, and phase one will be completed this fall. A second phase planned for 2020 will fill the museum with artifacts and planes, which is where Kopp’s posthumous donation will be used.

Patrick Weeden, executive director of the museum, said Kopp’s donation will make that timeline possible.

A capital campaign that kicked off in 2016 has raised nearly $850,000 so far, according to a news release. The William S. Knight Foundation pledged a $370,000 challenge grant, and Kopp’s donation will satisfy the fundraising requirement.

“It puts us over the top on our challenge grant this year,” Weeden said. “It got a big pile of momentum going, and I think this will take us to the finish line on this whole thing.”

The museum will feature 19 restored vintage aircraft from the 1920s through 1940s, a large rentable banquet space, an aviation art gallery, vintage automobiles, and space for archives and a library.

The library and archives section will be named after Kopp, who was a frequent visitor at the airport—sometimes driving over in his 1928 Packard sedan.

“It’s just perfect. He was always educating and always learning,” Weeden said.

“We wanted him to be remembered, not just with a display in the corner, but we wanted him to be part of this forever.”

Kopp grew up “dirt poor” in Green County as one of seven children, his daughter said.

Even then, he knew someday he was going to get his pilot’s license, she said.

He received his private pilot’s license in his 40s before getting a license to fly a glider at age 50. While he never flew out of the Brodhead Airport, he lived nearby and was fascinated by single-engine planes, so it was easy for him to make friends there.

“He was a friend of the airport and our museum,” Weeden said. “Rudy’s the kind of guy that was friends with everybody.”

Both Weeden and Kopp’s daughter said Kopp frequently educated people on a variety of topics, ranging from aviation history to astronomy. He loved to bring his telescope to the airport.

Kopp got to see the groundbreaking for the museum before he died. His daughter knows he would have loved to see it finished.

“If there was an aviation museum anywhere in the area, we had to go to it,” Nancy said. “His heroes were people who did things, like scientists and explorers.”