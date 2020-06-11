The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County is taking over deliveries for the Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program in collaboration with Mobility Management of Rock County, according to a news release.
The program delivers food to Rock County residents who unable to get to their local food pantries.
Mobility Management previously used idle county vehicles to make deliveries, but it recently had to start transporting people again, according to the release.
Volunteer RSVP drivers will now deliver food to residents at no cost. Recipients must be Rock County residents and either older than 55, living with disabilities or lacking transportation.
Local pantries participating in the delivery program include:
- Caritas, from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-362-4403.
- Clinton Food Pantry, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Tuesday. Call 608-676-4994.
- C.U.P. Orfordville Lutheran church, from 10 a.m. to noon every first and second Thursday. Call 608-921-2702.
- ECHO, from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Call 608-754-5333.
Pantries will deliver only to regular service areas. Residents must call their local pantries by noon at least two days in advance to request deliveries.
For more information, call Patty Hansberry of RSVP at 608-362-9593.