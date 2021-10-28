Members of the Beloit Senior Fair committee and representatives of RSVP and VetsRoll, the groups given Linda Dalton Senior Service Awards for 2021, pose for a photo. They include (front row, from left) Debbie Kraus, committee member and Grinnell Hall senior activity center manager; Dan Schreiber of VetsRoll; Teena Monk-Gerber, committee member and a caregiver support specialist with Rock County; Patty Hansberry, committee member and RSVP Seniors Volunteering for Seniors program coordinator; Pam Carper, RSVP executive director Pam Carper; and Linda Dalton, committee member. The back row, from left, includes committee member John Kalkirtz and committee member and NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region Deputy Director Lizz Casey.
The Beloit Senior Fair awarded the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program and VetsRoll the Linda Dalton Senior Service Award in honor of Linda Dalton, who continues to be involved 34 years after the Beloit Senior Fair was established, according to a press release issued by the Beloit Senior Fair Committee.
Each organization received $250.
The purpose of the Linda Dalton Senior Service Award is to provide a financial boost to a worthy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization benefiting the senior community in Rock County. In asking for nominations from exhibitors, the Beloit Senior Fair Planning Committee seeks to award the grant without requiring an extensive application process that burdens the grant recipient.
To be eligible, a nominated nonprofit must hold current 501(c)(3) status and provide services to seniors in Rock County. Nominations are evaluated based on the impact a nominee has on the senior community and financial need.
In 2019, the committee received six nominations and chose Meals on Wheels.
In 2021, the second year of the award, the committee received 16 nominations from exhibitors naming several organizations the committee reviewed.
RSVP volunteers provide services such as rides to medical appointments, shopping and to the pharmacy. They provide volunteer opportunities for individuals to help in various programs that provide a positive impact on individuals and the community.
VetsRoll takes military veterans on trips to Washington, D.C. to see war memorials.
The two award recipients are working together on a new program called “Veterans Helping Veterans.” For more information on the program, call RSVP at 608-362-9593.
