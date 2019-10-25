JANESVILLE

Rotary Botanical Gardens has hired a new head of horticulture to replace its longtime horticulturalist, who resigned in summer.

Becky Kronberg, executive director of the gardens, on Friday announced the hiring of Michael Jesiolowski, a veteran horticulturalist who has held leadership roles at botanical gardens and arboretums in Chicago, St. Louis and the Madison area.

Kronberg said Jesiolowski will take the helm Nov. 4 as the creative director of plantings and landscaping. He'll also oversee the corps of volunteers who work in the 24 smaller gardens that fill the 20-acre botanical garden.

Jesiolowski replaces Mark Dwyer, the gardens’ longtime horticulture director who left in August.

Kronberg said Jesiolowski was hired in late September from an initial pool of “several” applicants. She said the accountant-turned-horticulturalist has “awesome” experience in public gardens.

The 37-year-old Jesiolowski comes to Janesville by way of St. Louis, where he was the horticulture supervisor at the Missouri Botanical Garden, a horticultural center that specializes in collections of rare and endangered North American plants.

In the last 14 years, Jesiolowski has served as a senior horticulturalist at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois. He also was a horticultural supervisor at Epic Systems’ Verona campus and a gardener at UW-Whitewater.

Jesiolowski has a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from the University of Illinois. He once taught a class in edible landscaping at Rotary Gardens.

Kronberg said Jesiolowski struck her and the Rotary Gardens Board of Directors as someone who is creative and confident in his own ideas, and that’s what they were seeking.

He was one of a few front-runners for the job and was recommended by Dwyer as a good fit, Kronberg said.

“He’s not going to be afraid to put his own stamp on what’s planted, where we go in the next growing season," she said. "We want this to be an opportunity for him to put his own artistic feel to the gardens now and going into the future. That will be vital to us as we move into the gardens' 30th year.”

Jesiolowski has experience leading garden tours and other public outreach efforts. Kronberg called him “well-spoken” and praised his interpersonal skills, which she said make him well-suited for a job that involves working with the public.

In an interview, Jesiolowski told The Gazette he’s not certain what changes he might make at Rotary Gardens. But he said the gardens have a regional reputation for a “tremendous” assortment of annual displays that vary from season to season. That’s something he wants to maintain.

At large metropolitan gardens, horticulturalists don’t always get to know all the volunteers. Jesiolowski said he looks forward to being in a place where he can more easily interact with volunteers.

“I see the community side that goes into it,” he said. “Rotary Gardens has a volunteer base that is very committed to the organization. From what I know if it, that feels like a family, a small group of people that are coming together to do this one thing that is very beautiful.”