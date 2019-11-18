JANESVILLE

The Janesville Morning Rotary and Noon Rotary clubs have pledged a combined $50,000 for lighting on the Milwaukee and Court street bridges downtown.

The two clubs also joined forces to get another $10,000 grant from Rotary International District 6250, bringing the total amount pledged to $60,000, according to a news release.

The Morning Rotary Club was first to announce its pledge to the Light Up the Rock ARISEnow Community Campaign, which is raising money for downtown revitalization projects, according to the release.

As part of its commitment, it challenged the Noon Rotary Club to match the pledge, and Noon Rotary accepted, the release states.

"The Janesville Noon Club is excited to be part of this project and to partner with our local Morning Club to achieve this goal," Mandy Witt, president of the Rotary Noon Club, is quoted as saying in the release.

“The Janesville Morning Rotary Club is focused on having fun and making a difference in our community,” President Paul Benson said in the release. “Revitalizing downtown is essential to enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors, and we are excited to be a part of this community collaboration.”

ARISEnow is the public-private team that is raising money to help implement the city's ARISE plan downtown. It has raised $5.9 million in two years and is working toward the $6 million mark, according to the release.

JoLynn Burden, director of development and community engagement for ARISEnow, praised the clubs for their initiative.

“This combined $60,000 commitment is a testament to service organizations leveraging their resources to help make our downtown community an iconic destination for many generations to enjoy. Kudos to our Janesville Rotary Clubs,” Burden said in the release.