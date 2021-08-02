Judges named champion livestock throughout last week’s Rock County 4-H Fair.
In the dairy cows category, Nicole Broege raised the supreme champion. Broege, a member of La Prairie 4-H, has been competing at the fair for the last 10 years. Her animal won supreme champion in her last year of competition. The winning cow was Reba, a red and white Holstein. In 2017, Broege won the same category with Reba’s grandmother by her side.
“I think it definitely helps when you work a lot with your animal beforehand,” Broege said, “and that they’re very clean and you walk nicely when you get into the ring.”
Colter Thorn of Evansville 4-H had the grand champion steer at this year’s fair.
Thorn has been showing at the fair for nine years and was champion this year with his crossbred steer, Bill.
“Since you buy the animal, you have to work with it as much as possible,” Thorn said. “I was there every morning and night. You have to build a connection with them.”
Harlan Watson of Fulton presented the reserve champion steer.
Teagan Becker of Milton 4-H Club showed the top turkey in its class. Becker’s mother, Carmen Kligora, won the category 33 years ago at the fair, and other family members have won grand champion turkey over the years, too. Becker and her younger brother Jace Becker hope to keep up the tradition with more grand champion turkeys in the future.
A pair of sisters, Mackenzie Vanthournout and Hannah Vanthournout of Porter 4-H, won for goats they raised.
Mackenzie showed a Toggenburg goat named Genevieve, while Hannah showed an alpine goat named Bella.
Other individual winners at the fair included:
Kaden Butts of Evansville, who showed the grand champion barrow. The reserve champion was shown by Owen Young of Fulton.
The market lamb competition’s grand champion was raised by Sydney Watson of Fulton 4-H. Grace Peterson of Evansville 4-H raised the reserve champion.
