JANESVILLE
Walking through the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds entrance near the corner of Randall Avenue and Memorial Drive, a familiar wave of sensory experiences hits you. Near the animal barns are the sounds of bleating sheep and mooing cows—not to mention the smell and sight of animal droppings on the ground (and perhaps your shoe).
The Rock County 4-H Fair is back. After a year lost to the pandemic, the fair’s organizers are looking to provide fairgoers with the excitement they come to expect from the oldest youth 4-H event in the United States.
Heading west past the barns, a more enticing aroma fills the air as the smell of fried food takes over. As children scarf down pizza, ice cream and other fair favorites, parents are seen enjoying time away from the confines of home.
Bryan and Susan Royce and their daughter, Ella, of Janesville, sat under a shaded awning enjoying slices of pepperoni pizza.
“It’s nice to get out, get the kids out and enjoy the summer,” Bryan said.
Ella had plans to get her face painted and had her sights set on a ride with cars she saw a few hundred feet away.
Melissa Smith was watching her children ride the Yo-Yo, an named attraction that spins riders at a rapid pace as they sit in swings high up in the air.
“It’s good to see that the kids can get out and have some fun finally,” Smith said.
After their turn was finished, Smith’s children Macy and Dawson, along with their friend Azura, gleefully recounted their experiences to that point in the day.
Azura said she enjoyed the thrill of the Tilt-a-Whirl she rode earlier.
“It feels like you’re going to crash!” she said.
Dawson enjoyed several of the rides and seeing the animals. For Macy, she was looking forward to all the food she would soon get to eat.
“She has a whole list,” her mother said.
Back at the barns, members of a local 4-H club prepared their cows for a showing later in the week. Matt Haldiman, who is going to be a junior in high school soon and has been involved with his club since third grade, was excited to show his dairy cows after last year’s missed opportunity.
“We had to get them ready still, and it (was difficult) not being able to show them anywhere,” he said.
Aside from all there is to see and do at the fair, the return of the event is helping many who lost out on the revenue generated by the fair. Fair treasurer Bonnie Martin emphasized the impact the weeklong event has on the local economy as a result of people attending from all over Rock County and southern Wisconsin.
“They are buying gas at the gas stations, eating at local restaurants, and they stay in the hotels,” she said.
Despite a drop in exhibitors from 2019, Martin noted a similar number of vendors have returned and the carnival company is back with its usual rides, as well.
Tom Thebault, who oversees the carnival rides at the fair, said his company was significantly impacted by multiple event cancellations throughout the country.
“We had many cancellations, the majority of our staff was laid off for a while,” he said.
However, Thebault is optimistic that things are looking up.
“We’ve seen record crowds, record spending—it’s a great time for the family to get out and enjoy themselves and not think of the more challenging times in life,” he said.
Thebault thinks, ultimately, the turnout has had a “mutually beneficial” effect on both his business and fairgoers.
“People are definitely hellbent on getting out and getting back to normal,” he said.
Other vendors who set up booths also faced differing levels of hardships as a result of the fair being canceled.
Troy Phillips, owner of TNR Heating & Cooling, said he gets additional business from people coming to his booth.
“A lot of what we get (here) is repair work and replacement sales throughout the fair,” he said.
Without the immediate exposure, Phillips said his company saw a dip in those sales.
Phillips has the same optimism, though, and thinks he will “definitely recover” from last year’s losses as a result of his booth this year.
“It’s a weeklong home show for us. We get a residual customer base from it,” he said.
All things considered, this year’s fair is expected to draw big crowds and return a sense of normalcy for fairgoers and participants alike.
“Our exhibitors are very excited to be here this year,” Martin said. “I know our vendors are excited to be here, and I feel the community is excited to come back and enjoy the Rock County 4-H Fair.”