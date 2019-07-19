The Rock County 4-H Fair starts Tuesday, July 23, at the fairgrounds in Janesville. Gates are open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Here is a schedule of highlights, as posted on rockcounty4hfair.com:

Tuesday, July 23

General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season ticket prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Daily special—Two-for-one admission tickets for all ages. $2 per person per ride from 2 to 10 p.m., Carnival Area.

Judging

8:30 a.m.—Cake decorating, Craig Center.

9 a.m.—Home environment, floral, clothing revue and photography, Craig Center; mini aircrafts, Stock Pavilion.

10 a.m.—Mechanical science, Blackhawk Building.

Noon—Cloverbuds, Block Building and Grandstand; field crops, Block Building; garden and fruit, Block Building and Craig Center; model aircraft spot landing, Grandstand; Naturespace, Block Building and Craig Center; visual arts, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

1 p.m.—Computers and electricity, Blackhawk Building; knitting and crocheting, Craig Center.

5 p.m.—Swine showmanship, Sale Arena.

Special events

Noon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

12:30 and 6:30 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus Show, Clover Corner.

2 and 5 p.m.—Lumberjack show, behind stage near Food Fair.

4 and 6 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

5:30 p.m.—Interactive lumberjack camp, behind the stage near Food Fair.

5:30 p.m.—Ken Curtis, Food Fair Stage.

Wednesday, July 24

General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season ticket prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Daily special—”Ride Survival” wristband for $27 starting at noon, Carnival Area.

Judging

8 a.m.—Barrow show, Sale Arena.

8:30 a.m.—Clothing, Foods & Nutrition/Baking with Honey, Craig Center; Rabbit showmanship, Rabbit Tent.

9 a.m.—Exploring, Craig Center; Sheep show, Stock Pavilion; Tractor operators contest, Grandstand.

11 a.m.—Drawing and painting, Blackhawk Building.

Noon—Woodworking, Blackhawk Building.

1 p.m.—Family and child development, Craig Center; Flowers and home grounds, Block Building and Craig Center; youth leadership, Blackhawk Building.

5 p.m.—Rabbit show, Stock Pavilion.

Special events

11 a.m. and 1, 4 and 6 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

Noon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

12:30 and 6:30 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus Show, Clover Corner.

2 and 4 p.m.—Lumberjack show, behind stage near Food Fair.

3:30 p.m.—Zac Matthews Band, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

5:30 p.m.—Interactive lumberjack camp, behind stage near Food Fair.

5:30 p.m.—Talent contest, Food Fair Stage.

8 p.m.—Michael Ray, Grandstand.

Thursday, July 25

General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season ticket prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Daily special—Senior Citizens Day, admission is $5 for ages 62 and older. “Ride Survival” wristband for $27 starting at noon, Carnival Area.

Judging

8:30 a.m.—Beef, Stock Pavilion; food preservation, Craig Center; poultry, Poultry Barn; veterinary science, Block Building and Craig Center.

9 a.m.—Dairy goats, Sale Arena; houseplants, Block Building and Craig Center.

Special events

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.—Heatwave, Food Fair Stage.

11 a.m. and 1, 2:30, 4 and 6 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

Noon—Pies in the Pavilion, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

Noon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

12:30 and 6:30 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus show, Clover Corner.

2 and 5 p.m.—Lumberjack show, behind stage near Food Fair.

3 p.m.—Steve Meisner Polka Band, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

5:30 p.m.—Interactive lumberjack camp, behind stage near Food Fair.

5:30 p.m.—Duane Worden, Food Fair Stage.

8 p.m.—Russell Dickerson, Grandstand.

Friday, July 26

General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season ticket prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Daily special—Admission and ride package for $20 starting at noon, Carnival Area.

Judging

9 a.m.—Dairy, Stock Pavilion.

5 p.m.—Dairy goat showmanship, Stock Pavilion.

Special events

8:30 a.m.—Meat animal sale, Sale Arena.

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.—Heatwave, Food Fair Stage.

11 a.m. and 1, 2:30, 4 and 6 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

Noon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Hoo’s Woods, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

12:30 and 6:30 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus show, Clover Corner.

1:30 and 2:30 p.m.—JPAC Kids Choir, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

4:30 p.m.—Renegades 4-H music and drama, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

5:30 p.m.—Folk service, Food Fair Stage.

8 p.m.—Pure Prairie League and Fire Fall, Grandstand.

Saturday, July 27

General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season ticket prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Judging

8 a.m.—Dog agility show, Grandstand.

9 a.m.—Dairy, Stock Pavilion.

6 p.m.—Beef showmanship, Stock Pavilion.

Special events

10 a.m.—Fur and feather sale, Sale Arena.

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.—Heatwave, Food Fair Stage.

11 a.m. and 1, 2:30, 4 and 6 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

11:30 a.m. and 2 and 5 p.m.—Lumberjack show, behind stand near Food Fair.

Noon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

12:30 and 6:30 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus show, Clover Corner.

1 p.m.—Cookies and crafts with fair royalty, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

3 p.m.—Kindschi Pedal Pull, Courtyard.

4 p.m.—Rainbow Bridge, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

5:30 p.m.—Interactive lumberjack camp, behind stage near Food Fair.

5:30 p.m.—A Tad of Sarahcha, Food Fair Stage.

8 p.m.—Joe Nichols, Grandstand.

Sunday, July 28

General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season tickets prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Daily special—”Last Blast” wristband for $25 from noon to 8 p.m., Carnival Area.

Judging

9 a.m.—Cavy and hamster show, Sale Arena.

Special events

10 a.m.—4-H Fair Alumni meeting, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

10 and 11 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

10:30 a.m.—Little Britches and Old Timers showmanship, Stock Pavilion.

11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.—Lumberjack show, behind stage near Food Fair.

Noon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

12:30 and 4 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus show, Clover Corner.

1 p.m.—Dairy youth auction, Stock Pavilion.

2 p.m.—Interactive lumberjack camp, behind stage near Food Fair.

2 p.m.—Heatwave, Food Fair Stage.

2 p.m.—Andrus & The Mariners, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

2:30 p.m.—Master showmanship, Stock Pavilion.