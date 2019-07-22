Tuesday, July 23General admission prices—$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Season ticket prices—$35 for ages 13 and older, $15 for ages 7-12.

Daily special—Two-for-one admission tickets for all ages. $2 per person per ride from 2 to 10 p.m.., Carnival Area.

Judging8:30 a.m.—Cake decorating, Craig Center.

9 a.m.—Home environment, Craig Center; floral, Craig Center; clothing revue, Craig Center; mini aircrafts, Stock Pavilion; photography, Craig Center.

10 a.m.—Mechanical science, Blackhawk Building.

Noon—Cloverbuds, Block Building and Grandstand; field crops, Block Building; garden and fruit, Block Building and Craig Center; model aircraft spot landing, Grandstand; naturespace, Block Building and Craig Center; visual arts, Craig Avenue Pavilion.

1 p.m.—Computers, Blackhawk Building; electricity, Blackhawk Building; knitting and crocheting, Craig Center.

5 p.m.—Swine showmanship, Sale Arena.

Special eventsNoon—Stilt performer.

Noon and 3:30 p.m.—Division BMX show, near Gate 3.

12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.—Cincinnati Circus Show, Clover Corner.

2 p.m. and 2 p.m.—Lumberjack show, behind stage near Food Fair.

4 p.m. and 6 p.m.—Pig and duck races, near Stock Pavilion.

5:30 p.m.—Interactive lumberjack camp, behind the stage near Food Fair.

5:30 p.m.—Ken Curtis, Food Fair Stage.