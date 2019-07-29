JANESVILLE

The 2019 Rock County 4-H Fair king and queen were named July 23.

Kenny Ballmer and Lauren Flynn were named king and queen respectively, according to a Saturday news release.

Ballmer is a member of La Prairie 4-H and has participated in visual arts, home environment, crops, foods, gardening and youth leadership projects.

The fair king is a double major in agriculture education and technical education at UW-Platteville, where he plays football, according to the release.

Flynn is a member of River Valley 4-H and has participated in rabbits, poultry and youth leadership projects. She plants to study finance at UW-Madison.