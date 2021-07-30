JANESVILLE
Now that the Rock County 4-H Fair is back after a one-year absence because of the pandemic, organizations of all kinds are back with booths operated by volunteers looking to spread the word among fairgoers about their missions.
Organizations such as The Overflowing Cup/Total Life Center in Beloit. The ministry calls itself a “Christian Coffee House Ministry.” Pastor Dave Fogderud and his wife, Pat, run the organization as both a place of faith and an outreach program.
“Some churches are more established. People come in and out,” Pat Fogderud said. “We have an informal atmosphere. Not everybody’s a church person. We’re a little less structured. We do a lot of emergency housing on a limited basis. We do things like gas, cars and food pantries.”
This is the ministry’s first time at the fairand they’re happy to be involved.
“It’s a lot of exposure, and people will stop by and see how you’re doing,” Pat Fogderud said. “We always appreciate help from the community.”
The Total Life Center’s next big event is Rock on the Rock at Riverside Park in Beloit, where many local Christian artists will play. The free event is Aug. 14-15. More information on the missionary can be found overflowingcup.org.
Democratic Party of Rock County
Volunteers Marcy Mullen and Maggie Bromley of the Democratic Party of Rock County are happy to be back out with the community again at the fair.
“We can see it with everybody,” Mullen said. “They’re just happy to be here.”
The party, which is strictly a volunteer operation, comes to the fair every year to spread awareness and meet the public. Many Democratic candidates come out to shake hands, as well. This year, Rep. Sue Conley, Beloit City Councilman Clinton Anderson and Janesville City Councilwoman Susan Johnson are just a few candidates and party members who have been or will be at the fair this week.
The party’s upcoming event is their annual Fall Fling fundraiser. The event will be held Sept. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society. Tickets are available at rockcountydems.com/events.
Republican Party of Rock County
The Republican Party of Rock County also returned to the fair.
“We’re here every year,” said Larry Volchaven, volunteer for the Republican Party of Rock County. “Everybody’s really thrilled to be back. More than just the tent. Being out and about, it’s just great to be out again.”
The booth has enjoyed spreading the word about upcoming events and candidates this year. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck was one of the candidates who will be at the booth to talk to fairgoers this week.
The Republican Party of Rock County’s Annual Summer Picnic will be held Aug. 21 at Jake’s Electric in Clinton from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Speakers include U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, State Sen. Steve Nass, Loudenbeck and others. More information can be found at republicanpartyofrockcounty.com.