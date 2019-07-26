JANESVILLE

Tutti Frutti.

It’s a multi-fruit pie that First Lutheran Church volunteers bake and sell, one slice at a time, every year at the church’s food stand at the Rock County 4-H Fair.

Tutti Frutti is one of a half-dozen varieties of pie the church sells at the fair for $3 a slice, and it’s fabled to have been born years back when a volunteer baker for the church swept a pile of mixed berries, apples and cherries into one pie crust. The mixture proved wildly popular with fairgoers, and the pie has returned annually since, said Barbara Clem, a volunteer cash register operator at the church’s stand.

“We’ve got a lot of people who stop by every year for the pie. Other stuff too, but a lot who come back for the pie year after year,” Clem said.

Sometimes, the church sells 20 or more pies a day, slice by Tutti Frutti slice.

So it goes at the county fair for the handful of nonprofit food vendors—mostly churches and local organizations—that ply hungry fairgoers with foods that have become staples over the years.

As enterprises, the organizations use food and other vending, such as parking, to bolster fundraising. Some of the vending operations are lucrative.

First, the fair itself gets about a quarter cut of the revenue from some vendors. Then there’s the nonprofits’ overhead costs, including food and equipment. After that, the vendor—in this case First Lutheran—gets the rest of the proceeds.

At the church’s food stand, the pie is a big attraction, along with its walking tacos and beef brisket.

But to the east, on the other side of the fairground’s grandstand, is the St. John Vianney food stand. It’s known for signature ribeye steak sandwiches that are cooked on the spot and come dripping with grilled onions, if that’s your preference.

“The steak’s too big for a regular hamburger bun, so we give you a bigger bun. Plus, it’s local beef,” parish volunteer Sharon Terry said, unveiling a fair-time sales pitch she has likely used to try to lure hundreds of fairgoers to buy the $10 beefsteak sandwich.

One afternoon this fair week, the parish sold 78 steak sandwiches, “most of them with onions,” Terry said.

The parish’s stand looks like an elaborate military field kitchen. It’s staffed at any given time by almost a dozen servers and cash register operators, plus cooks.

For 21 years, the parish has paid a premium to be located next to the fair grandstands.

At times, the more popular music acts at the fair have brought overflow crowds. People sometimes pack into the covered seating area at the St. John Vianney stand. For those who want to sit and watch a concert, the parish has a rule: You must order something to eat or drink.

Terry tapped her temple with her finger.

“We’re smart,” she said.

A place to park

Also smart: The way First Lutheran Church taps into the parking needs of the 10,000 to 12,000 people a day who visit the fair.

The fairgrounds itself has no on-site parking, and it’s no secret to anyone who has visited the fair over the last five decades that First Lutheran Church across the street capitalizes on that parking shortage.

You don’t have 320 parking spots, plus several acres of grassy lots on a property right across the street from the fairgrounds, and not capitalize on it.

The church’s youth minister, Eric Engen, is in charge of the volunteers running the $6 parking lot during the fair. He said he has seen the lot absolutely full during the fair—including grass overflow areas around the church.

Engen wouldn’t give an estimate of how much money the church raises through fair parking, but he said a significant portion of the proceeds goes toward the church’s youth programs—including humanitarian trips like one last year to the impoverished coal belt town of Clendenin, West Virginia.

Members of that group helped replace a resident’s tin roof, among other humanitarian activities. The church’s parking lot revenue from fair week covered the cost of the trip, Engen said.

New fare

Back inside the fairgrounds, St. John Vianney has unveiled a new treat: “Piggy Mac”—a decadent blend of pulled pork barbecue mixed in with good, old Wisconsin mac and cheese.

Parish volunteer Ron Smithrud said he dreamed up the $4.50 item this year after he noticed a few downtown Janesville restaurants loading pulled pork onto just about anything.

At the First Lutheran food stand, there’s a competing meat treat Clem calls “Lutheran BBQ.”

What ingredient puts the “Lutheran” in the BBQ?

Her lips pursed tight as the bolts on a carnival Tilt-A-Whirl, Clem rebuffed that question. She has the recipe herself, but it’s a trade secret she refused to unveil.

“Nope,” Clem said. “Can’t say.”