Name: Logan Bennett

Club: Turtle 4-H

Barrow’s name: Big

Breed: Crossbred

What it takes to win: Bennett said it takes a lot of work to get confident with the pig.

“Washing him every day, walking him, cleaning his pen, all kinds of stuff,” he said.

As for winning the top award?

“It feels really good,” he said.

What the judge looks for: Judge Justin Stierwalt of Indiana said he wants a “complete” package and never looks for just one asset in the barrows.

He said he found that with Bennett’s pig.

“He just packed so much muscle and power in one package, but he still looked like a cool show barrow. It just checked all the boxes,” Stierwalt said.

Reserve ChampionName: Abbey Hoffman

Club: La Prairie 4-H