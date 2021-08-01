JANESVILLE
As the auctioneers rattled off increasing bids at lightning speed Friday morning, 12-year-old Sydney Watson was excited to show off the sheep she raised this year for the Rock County meat animal sale.
“I just like being around my friends,” Watson said, glancing back with a smile as her fellow 4-H members gathered inside the barn.
Watson had the top lamb at 140 pounds. Her two sheep, “Big One” and “Little One,” caught the attention of bidders instantly.
While the Rock County 4-H Fair was called off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual festivities and traditions were back in full swing this year with a crowd of bidders showing up to the meat sale.
Fair board president Ryan George said the meat animal sale each year raises more than $400,000, which helps pay for local students’ college tuition costs.
“The community really comes together to reward these kids for work they’ve put in all summer,” George said. “We’re out here paying for college educations today.”
This year’s meat sale included 70 lambs, 44 steers and 229 pork barrows.
After bidders buy an animal, George said the fair oversees all meat processing through a secure vendor and then follows up with buyers to deliver their product. Despite a pandemic-induced shortage of labor in the meat processing industry, George said the fair has been able to maintain a secure procedure.
George said he loves meeting families every year and appreciates their support. He added that the fair board is grateful for the numerous volunteers who help out.
George’s grandfather, Dean George Sr., started the meat animal sale at the Rock County Fair decades ago.
And Friday, Ryan was joined by his uncle Dean George Jr. and cousin Kale George, who helped put the event together with their auction services. Kale was the announcer for the grand champion animal competition.
“Everything about the fair is tradition here,” Ryan George said. “There’s lots of families, generation after generation, that put this fair together.”
Extraordinary effort
Raising sheep is hard work.
Lambs are typically born in January or February, and contestants spend the next several months raising them.
Watson, the girl selling a couple of her sheep Friday, said her daily routine involves feeding and watering the animals, untangling their coats, taking them on walks, and cleaning out the sheep pen.
She is a member of the Fulton 4-H Club, which has dozens of members from around the Edgerton area.
Friday’s meat sale marked Watson’s third win in a row. She is the daughter of Leah and Curt Watson of Edgerton.
Nick Lambert of Janesville proudly watched on as his sons Tyler and Blake showed their sheep at the meat animal sale Friday. The boys also raised chickens to show this year.
“They make everlasting friendships. It’s a really great thing for these kids,” Lambert said.
He has attended the meat sale for 10 years and always looks forward to supporting the kids.
As a way of saying thank you to everyone who attended the meat sale, Lambert and some volunteers were giving away free T-shirts from area businesses Branded Wisconsin and 33 Feeds.
“If it wasn’t for everyone who has come out here today, this sale wouldn’t be what it is,” Lambert said. “A lot of businesses come out and support these kids who have worked really hard.”
Two people who came out to support the 4-H participants were Janesville resident David Feingold and one of his best friends, Janesville native Robert Miller.
Feingold said his family has been bidding on sheep for more than 60 years at the fair. Each year, they look forward to coming to the fair and seeing their friends while supporting local youth.
Miller, who currently lives in Alexandria, Virginia, made the trip back to Rock County for the fair.
Miller recalls raising sheep and Holstein cattle growing up. He said he participated in local and state shows in Wisconsin between 1941 and 1951, having winning animals at several points along the way. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948.
Miller said he enjoys coming back to the meat sale year after year to buy sheep and see the tradition continue.