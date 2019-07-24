Name: Grace Peterson, 16

Club: Evansville FFA

Years showing at fair: Five

Lamb’s name: Teddy

Breed: Natural

What it takes to win: An emotional Peterson hugged her siblings and parents after winning the top award.

"It takes a lot of hard work, but the most important thing is the people you have. You need a lot of support, and I have that,” she said.

“This is a family thing, and winning makes me so proud and happy, and it’s just a great moment.”

What the judge looks for: Kent Spilde, a judge from Stoughton, said he looks for a lot of muscle in the animals with a level top and good legs and feet.

After seeing Peterson's animal, he had a feeling it might be the grand champion.

“You like to have them handle firm and not soft,” he said. “I’ve been doing it a long time, so you kind of get a pretty good idea when you handle them the first time. It's a great animal."

Reserve champion

Name: Brynlea Crull

Club: Evansville 4-H