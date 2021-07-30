“It takes hard work and dedication to win,” said Mackenzie Vanthournout, winner of the Champion Toggenburg competition at the Rock County 4-H Fair. She was just one of many winners announced thus far at the fair.
The goat competition winners include:
Name: Mackenzie Vanthournout
Club: Porter 4-H
Years showing at the fair: 9 years.
Competition: Champion Toggenburg.
Goat name: Genevieve
Name: Hannah Vanthournout
Club: Porter 4-H.
Years showing at the fair: “I started in third grade and this is my last year.”
Competition: Champion Senior Doe in Alpine.
Goat name: Bella.
Breed: Alpine.
What it takes to win: “Responsibility and dedication.”
The following individuals have won overall competitions at the 2021 Rock County 4-H Fair.
In the “barrows” category the grand champion is Kaden Butts of Evansville. The reserve champion is Owen Young of Fulton.
In the “steer” category, the grand champion is Colter Thorn of Evansville and the reserve champion is Harlan Watson of Fulton.
In the “sheep” category, the market lamb competition’s grand champion was named Sydney Watson of Fulton 4-H. The reserve champion is Grace Peterson of Evansville 4-H.
More winners will be announced throughout the week.
