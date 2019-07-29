JANESVILLE

Attendance at this year’s Rock County 4-H Fair was down, but outgoing fair board President Randy Thompson is optimistic about the six-day event’s long-term viability.

The final attendance was 65,141. Last year, almost 71,800 people came through the gates, according to Gazette records.

This year’s attendance aligns closely with 2016 and 2017 numbers.

The past two fairs have benefited from great weather.

There was no rain this year, and the only weather-related complaint was that the weekend got a little hot and humid.

Thompson thinks the heat could have deterred some people from attending over the weekend. The fair also was concurrent with Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County for part of its run, he said.

Like most county fairs, the Rock County 4-H Fair is competing among myriad family entertainment options. The market is different now than it was two decades ago, Thompson said.

There also has been a decline in the number of kids participating in 4-H and FFA clubs. When those numbers are down, that means fewer families have an obligation to attend the fair, he said.

Friday was the fair’s biggest day this summer with about 15,000 people in attendance.

It attracted older folks to see Pure Prairie League at the grandstand and kids who took advantage of the $20 deal for admission and unlimited carnival rides, he said.

The Saturday night show by country artist Joe Nichols attracted the biggest grandstand crowd. BMX performances Sunday also drew a decent crowd, Thompson said.

During Thompson’s four years as fair board president, the fair shifted away from big-name musical acts in favor of a more family-oriented atmosphere. It was the most efficient way to cut expenses that had left fair finances deep in the red, he said.

This fair was Thompson’s last in a leadership role. He believes the fair is in a good position for the future, he said.

The remaining members of the fair board will surely look for ways to tweak the lineup to attract more visitors. Figuring out what draws people to the fair is “always a work in progress,” he said.

The drop in attendance is somewhat concerning to Thompson because gate receipts are the fair’s biggest source of revenue. The landlocked grounds prevent the fair from collecting parking fees.

Referencing the fair’s family-friendly focus, Thompson said he was proud of how the three animal sales turned out this year. They generated $511,000, all of which goes back to youth exhibitors.

“One of the largest scholarship programs we have in Rock County, half a million dollars. That sends goosebumps up my back,” he said. “Time and again, I talk to families who say, ‘My son or daughter is so appreciative of participating in these events, and now they have a great start on their college fund.’”

